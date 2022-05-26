Sabrina Carpenter’s High-Risk Cutout Dress Amps Up 6-Inch Heels at Cannes amfAR Gala 2022

Amongst a flurry of famous faces, from actresses to supermodels, Sabrina Carpenter could be seen attending the annual 2022 Cannes amfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Thursday, May 26. For the luxurious event, the 23-year-old starlet wore a passionate look — a white Mônot gown with bold side cutouts and black ribbons tied into a bow, plus a thigh-high slit.

For shoes, she wore classic black peep-toe pumps set on a thick platform and 6-inch heels.

Sabrina Carpenter poses in a Mônot dress upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 75th Cannes international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Meanwhile, last night, the “Fast Times” singer was spotted on Wednesday at a dinner hosted by Mônot, where she was dressed in a sultry black outfit complete with bejeweled sandals. The former “Girl Meets World” actress wore a zip-up crop top featuring long sleeves and semi-sheer gloves along with a matching skirt boasting an asymmetrical hemline.

Sabrina Carpenter at a dinner hosted by Mônot during the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: David M. Benett

Her bedazzled sandals were designed with a silver metallic sole featuring a slightly pointed toe and glittering straps that formed a loop on the vamp. The chic backless style also came with dangling gemstones.

A closer look at Sabrina Carpenter wearing silver bejeweled sandals featuring a strappy, backless design. CREDIT: David M. Benett

During the dinner party, the “Skin” singer was caught posing for photos with her sister Sarah, Cara Delevingne and Mônot designer Eli Mizrahi. While Delevingne wore an all-white look with a bra top and full-length skirt, Sarah Carpenter donned a shirt with a fun print, a shimmery blue mini skirt and strappy black sandals.

(L to R) Sarah Carpenter, Eli Mizrahi, Cara Delevingne and Sabrina Carpenter pose for a photo together. CREDIT: David M. Benett

