Sabrina Carpenter Sparkles in Oscar de la Renta Miniskirt & 5-Inch Stiletto Heels at American Music Awards 2022

Sabrina Carpenter put on the glitz for the 2022 American Music Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater tonight, the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician posed in a sparkling ensemble: a sleeveless pale peach crop top and matching miniskirt by Oscar de la Renta. Each piece was overlaid with a panel of light-catching silver crystal mesh, accentuated further by thin rows of crystal fringe that sparkled while swishing down the carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Carpenter’s statement-making ensemble was complete with a thin diamond bracelet, diamond and dark silver rings, as well as a pale nude pedicure.

When it came to footwear, the “Sue Me” singer strapped into a set of sky-high mirrored platform sandals. Her shiny style featured metallic silver leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps, complemented by stacked platform soles and closed curved counters. The pair was finished with towering stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, bringing Carpenter’s bold attire a slick and dramatic finish through complementary metallic hues.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

A closer look at Carpenter’s platforms. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.



