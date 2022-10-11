×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rooney Mara Updates the Little Black Dress with Pointy Heels for ‘Women Talking’ Premiere at the New York Film Festival

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for "Women Talking" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for "Women Talking" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)
CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

For the 60th annual New York Film Festival, the talented Rooney Mara posed on the red carpet of “Women Talking” in a striking black ensemble. The event took place at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

The “Girl with a Dragon Tattoo” star wore a v-neck sleeveless black dress. As the dress began with a simple design, around her thigh, the tulle ruffles began to spread, taking over the rest of the garment. The ruffles interchanged between shinier and more matte fabrics which brought personality to the thin garment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for "Women Talking" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)
Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for “Women Talking” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Mara kept it simple with almost no jewelry except for one golden ring on her right hand. She finished her makeup with a pale and still rosy mix that was a reminder of porcelain dolls.

The actress paired the dress with a modernized pointed-toe heel for her choice of footwear. Pointy shoes can be adaptable to many different occasions beyond a red carpet appearance as they can bring an edge to any look, regardless of color, texture, and occasion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for "Women Talking" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)
Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for “Women Talking” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Rooney Mara to Star in Audrey Hepburn Biopic — See How Their Styles Compare

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad