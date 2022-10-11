Rooney Mara Updates the Little Black Dress with Pointy Heels for ‘Women Talking’ Premiere at the New York Film Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 10: Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for "Women Talking" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)

For the 60th annual New York Film Festival, the talented Rooney Mara posed on the red carpet of “Women Talking” in a striking black ensemble. The event took place at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

The “Girl with a Dragon Tattoo” star wore a v-neck sleeveless black dress. As the dress began with a simple design, around her thigh, the tulle ruffles began to spread, taking over the rest of the garment. The ruffles interchanged between shinier and more matte fabrics which brought personality to the thin garment.

Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for “Women Talking” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Mara kept it simple with almost no jewelry except for one golden ring on her right hand. She finished her makeup with a pale and still rosy mix that was a reminder of porcelain dolls.

The actress paired the dress with a modernized pointed-toe heel for her choice of footwear. Pointy shoes can be adaptable to many different occasions beyond a red carpet appearance as they can bring an edge to any look, regardless of color, texture, and occasion.

Rooney Mara attends the red carpet event for “Women Talking” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for FLC

Rooney Mara to Star in Audrey Hepburn Biopic — See How Their Styles Compare