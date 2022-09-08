Rita Wilson Steps Out in a Powerful Gucci Set and Strappy Sandal Heels for the Premiere of ‘Pinocchio’ with Tom Hanks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rita Wilson made her way to the red carpet for the premiere of “Pinocchio” yesterday in Burbank, Calif. She was supporting her husband Tom Hanks, who stars as Geppetto in the movie.

Wilson posed for each photo op clad in a Gucci two piece set and closet staple footwear. The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress made her presence known, the powerful designer set consisting of a black see-through button down cardigan dotted with the Italian brand’s monogram. Hidden underneath, Wilson wore a matching black midi gown with a sweatheart neckline also embossed with shiny monograms that served as a fun textural element, adding visual interest.

Rita Wilson attends the Pinocchio world premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. on Sept. 07. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

The 65-year-old accessorized with a black and silver choker, minimal rings, and large silver hoops and styled her hair down in auburn curls parted down the middle.

Related Ana de Armas Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Invisible Heels for 'Blonde' Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival Courtney Love Gets Slick in All-Black Fendace Look for "Moonage Daydream" Premiere Jessica Chastain Makes Bright Splash in Green Dress and Yellow Pointy Pumps at Aman Essentials Party

Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo and Rita Wilson attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “Pinocchio” on Sept. 07 in Burbank, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Keeping it simple, Wilson wore strappy black sandal heels, the effortless style allowing her ensemble to shine while offering the singer an uncomplicated silhouette to stand on. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Gucci has had a renaissance, the brand celebrating major success within the last few years thanks to the artistic direction and risk taking of creative director Alessandro Michele. Through Michele’s unique perspective, Gucci has partnered with the likes of Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus, creating lasting brand partnerships are worth their weight in gold.

Rita Wilson attends the Pinocchio world premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. on Sept. 07. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

“Pinocchio” is a 2022 American musical fantasy film directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Cynthia Erivo adapted from a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz. The live-action adaptation follows the original classic plot line of a puppet wanting to become a real boy. The film will be available for streaming on Sept. 8 on Disney +.

Shop the hottest sandal heels of the summer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from Gucci’s “Exquisite” campaign.