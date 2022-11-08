Rita Ora Gets Daring in Sheer Dress & Metallic Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in London

Rita Ora led the way at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London today. The British singer took an edgy approach to red carpet style while arriving at the Outernet London for the event.

Ora turned heads in a sheer black gown. The dress featured one thin strap, a curved strap that fell off her shoulder. The garment also included a ruffled hemline and a long train. She complemented the piece with a bralette top and matching bikini bottom.

Rita Ora arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on Nov. 8, 2022 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

Rita Ora attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on Nov. 8, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

To take things up a notch, the “Let Me Love You” artist accessorized with a bevy of bracelets and midi rings. For glam, she went with a shimmery eyeshadow and glossy neutral pout. The songwriter parted her blond tresses in the middle and styled it in loose beach waves.

Completing Ora’s look was a set of silver metallic pumps. The silhouette peaked out slightly underneath her dress and had a sharp, triangular pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Rita Ora attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on Nov. 8, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to mix up her style. She often opts for trendy footwear, like ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti.

