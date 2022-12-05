Rita Ora Gets Daring in Sheer Red Dress With Dramatic Makeup & Sandals at British Fashion Awards 2022

Rita Ora took a daring approach to style for the 2022 Fashion Awards in London today. While arriving at the Royal Albert Hall, the British singer posed for photos in a sheer dress from Nensi Dojaka’s spring 2023 collection.

Ora’s garment included thin straps with silver heart embellishments near the cups of the bust, cutouts on the side of the bodice and a see-through skirt. The “Let Me Love You” musician complemented the dress with a red bikini bottom.

Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFC

Adding a dose of edge to her look, Ora bleached her eyebrows blond and outlined her cheekbones with scale-like makeup. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Ora complemented her look with red sandals. The silhouette had a thin strap across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

PHOTOS: Discover Rita Ora’s top street style moments over the years in the gallery.