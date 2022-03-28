Rita Ora Commands Attention in Beaded Dress & Bejeweled Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Rita Ora demanded attention as she hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The “Let You Love Me” singer wore a stunning Miss Sohee gown and coat by London-based designer Sohee Park, plus matching shoes. The shimmering black column gown designed in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana featured a strapless design with a bejeweled V-shaped neckline while the white coat had billowy sleeves and whimsical embroidery at the bottom.

Rita Ora wearing a Miss Sohee gown and shoes by designer Sohee Park at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

Of the dress, Sohee Park wrote on Instagram: “Just like painting on a canvas, tableaus of Minhwa inspired pine trees, deers, sea waves and mountains are embellished using thousands of shiny beads and @Swarovski crystals.” Meanwhile, the British artist coordinated with matching shoes, done in black with a pointed toe embellished with pearls and gems.

Rita Ora and boyfriend Taika Waititi attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in glamorous looks. CREDIT: Variety

Ora‘s beau, Taika Waititi, wore a chic dusty pink suit with a light blue bowtie and dark shoes.

A closer look at Rita Ora’s black pointy-toed pumps featuring a bejeweled toe design. CREDIT: Variety