Rita Ora Commands Attention in Beaded Dress & Bejeweled Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Rita Ora demanded attention as she hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles Sunday night.
The “Let You Love Me” singer wore a stunning Miss Sohee gown and coat by London-based designer Sohee Park, plus matching shoes. The shimmering black column gown designed in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana featured a strapless design with a bejeweled V-shaped neckline while the white coat had billowy sleeves and whimsical embroidery at the bottom.
Of the dress, Sohee Park wrote on Instagram: “Just like painting on a canvas, tableaus of Minhwa inspired pine trees, deers, sea waves and mountains are embellished using thousands of shiny beads and @Swarovski crystals.” Meanwhile, the British artist coordinated with matching shoes, done in black with a pointed toe embellished with pearls and gems.
Ora‘s beau, Taika Waititi, wore a chic dusty pink suit with a light blue bowtie and dark shoes.
Vanity Fair’s buzzy after-party is one of the most highly anticipated annual events following the Oscars. Earlier, the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony celebrated the top talents across the film industry. The event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.
