Rita Ora Is Velvety Smooth in See-Through Slashed Gown and Hidden Heels With Kristen Stewart at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Rita Ora debuted her sleekest look yet at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards. Arriving with beau Taika Waititi and nominee Kristen Stewart, the singer joined top stars including Halle Berry, HoYeon Jung, Elle Fanning and Jodie Turner-Smith at the event.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Ora chatted and playfully posed for the paparazzi with Waititi and Stewart. For the occasion, she donned a sweeping dark red velvet gown by Elie Saab. The long-sleeved number featured sheer and velvet panels, plus a plunging neckline, for a chic yet risqué appearance. Ora completed her ensemble with a matching “Celeste” clutch by Jimmy Choo.

Kristen Stewart, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi arrive at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles for the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Ora’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, the star’s hidden heels poking beneath the skirt appeared to feature pointed toes in the same red hue as her dress. It’s likely she donned a pair of pointed-toe or slingback pumps with stiletto heels—one of the top trending styles at the Awards.

