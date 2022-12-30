Rita Ora Commands Attention in Mirrored Bra Top, Opera Gloves & Feathered Skirt at UNICEF Winter Gala 2022 With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora brought dynamically dramatic style to the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter gala on Thursday night.

Arriving at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts for the occasion, Ora posed with boyfriend Taika Waititi in a strappy cutout ensemble by David Koma. The “Phoenix” musician’s jet-black outfit, hailing from Koma’s spring 2023 collection, included a bra-style top with an asymmetric shoulder strap accented by round crystal-lined mirrors, thin lower straps and a keyhole cutout.

Completing the piece was a matching maxi skirt, accented by a feather-coated hem and mirror-trimmed waistline. Coordinating gloves, as well as sculpted metal earrings and rings, smoothly finished Ora’s look.

Rita Ora attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

When it came to footwear, Ora’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she finished her ensemble with a set of matching or complementary heeled sandals or pumps. Both styles have become two of her go-to silhouettes on the red carpet, also seen on attendees including Naomi Watts and Karolina Kurkova during the gala, as well.

Waititi also came sharply outfitted for the event as well, coordinating with Ora in a black velvety blazer and trousers with a white shirt. Thick-soled black leather loafers whimsically completed his ensemble.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

The LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala raised funds for UNICEF’s projects around the world. Held at Baie de Saint Jean’s Emeraude Hotel in St. Barts, the 2022 occasion featured a seated dinner with an accompanying auction, as well as performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz. The event featured a star-studded guest list, including Rita Ora, Naomi Watts, Karolina Kurkova and Luke Evans.

