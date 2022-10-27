Rihanna Slays in Structured Sequin Gown & Sharp Pointy Mules with A$AP Rocky at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turned heads in matching outfits at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Wednesday night. The dynamic superstar duo was the ultimate coordinated couple while arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Riri and Rocky’s red carpet appearance comes five months after they welcomed their first child together and just two days before the Fenty founder’s highly anticipated return to music with the movie’s lead single, “Lift Me Up.”

Rihanna arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna looked absolutely stunning for the premiere. The fashion icon and billionaire beauty mogul wore a sparkly, strapless olive green dress from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection. The gorgeous gown had a fitted bodice, structural detail around its skirt and a subtle, ruffled train. The Super Bowl headliner accessorized with leather beige opera gloves and dramatic cuff earrings.

Related Letitia Wright Suits Up in Crystal-Embellished Blazer & Pointy Boots for 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' Premiere A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at 'Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever' Premiere Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are All Smiles at Will Smith's Star-Studded Screening of 'Emancipation'

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The “Work” singer parted her hair on the side in styled it in sensual waves. For glam, Riri went with a glittering green eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout.

Rihanna completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Intrigo Pointed Mule Sandal. The silhouette featured a wide strap across the toe, a sharp, pointy outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Rihanna attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Coordinating with his lady, ASAP Rocky sported an oversized khaki jacket with matching pants and a black T-shirt. The “D.M.B” rapper tied his outfit together with a pair of chunky sneakers.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

PHOTOS: Discover all the star arrivals at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere.