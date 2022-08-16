Renée Elise Goldsberry Serves Grungy Glam in Disc Bra Top and Cargo Maxi Skirt for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Premiere

Renée Elise Goldsberry brought slick style to the red carpet for the premiere of Marvel’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The show, in which Goldsberry plays Amelia, drops on Disney+ on August 17.

Arriving at the El Capitan Theatre’s red carpet in Los Angeles, the “Girls5eva” star posed in a daring ensemble by Marc Jacobs. Her all-black outfit, hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 runway collection, featured a top crafted from strands of black acrylic discs layered atop a black bralette. Completing her ensemble was a canvas maxi skirt with cargo pockets and belt loops, adding a utilitarian edge that contrasted the glamorous top. Finishing Goldsberry’s outfit were layered diamond drop earrings, a thin bracelet and sparkly black box clutch.

Renée Elise Goldsberry attends the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Though Goldsberry’s footwear was hidden by her Jacobs skirts’ lengthy train, it’s likely she completed her ensemble with pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals in a similarly dark hue — two of the evening’s most popular silhouettes. However, like many Jacobs-wearing stars in recent weeks — including Winona Ryder and Keke Palmer — it’s also possible that the “Hamilton” actress’ outfit was completed with a set of the designer’s sky-high buckled Kiki platform boots.

The “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premiere was held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The show follows lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who gains Hulk-like superpowers and uses them to battle evil forces while continuing her public-facing law career. Dropping on Disney+ on August 17, the series also stars Jamil, Mark Ruffalo, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry. In addition to the main cast, the premiere was also attended by Sasha Banks, Daphne Le, Josh Segarra and Griffin Matthews.

