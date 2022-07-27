Reese Witherspoon Goes for Gilded Glamour in Artsy Schiaparelli Dress & Bone White Pumps at New Show ‘Surface’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese Witherspoon graced the “Surface” red carpet premiere in sophisticated glamour featuring a custom Schiaparelli look on Monday in New York.

The Apple TV+ highly-anticipated eight-episode psychological drama sees Sophie, played by leading lady Gugu Mbatha-Raw, struggle through memory loss after an accident that leaves her with amnesia. Sophie must now piece together what her life once was. Witherspoon serves as the executive producer for the show through her media company “Hello Sunshine.”

Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV+’s “Surface” New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on July 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon attend Apple TV+’s “Surface” New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on July 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Witherspoon graced the red carpet in a white Schiaparelli midi dress, opting for an elegant and highly sophisticated cream color pallet. The dress had a mock neck and was sleeveless with golden accents that framed the bodice, waistline and skirt. Schiaparelli is known for their surrealist collections, bringing the worlds of traditional art and fashion together since the creation of the brand by Elsa Schiaparelli.

The new helm of the house, Daniel Roseberry, has emphasized expressive silhouettes with playful proportions, using gold as a tool rather than a reflective element to add flair to a piece. The dress Witherspoon wore falls in line with the brand’s revamped gilded motifs, but with a more traditional silhouette. The dress is just stunning, reflecting the brand’s DNA, while appealing to Witherspoons’ personal tastes like every good custom garment should do.

Reese Witherspoon attends Apple TV+’s “Surface” New York Premiere at The Morgan Library on July 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Legally Blonde” actress flattered her feet in white pointed pumps, the bone white shade contrasting the muted cream of the dress. The style of heel is one of Witherspoons’ favorites, the pointy shape actively directing the gaze downwards. When she’s not wearing heels, the actress seems to enjoy casual sandals and a sturdy pair of black boots.

