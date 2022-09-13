Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Blue Sequin Dress and Wrapped Sandals at Emmy Awards 2022

Reese Witherspoon was seeing blue at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The “Morning Show” star arrived at the Microsoft Theater in a statement dress by Giorgio Armani. Her sequined number featured numerous blue tones across a strapless silhouette, complete with a folded draped front and curved ankle-length hem. A sparkling diamond ring, stud earrings and blue diamond collar necklace by Tiffany & Co. as well as a Tyler Ellis clutch, completed her Petra Flannery-styled outfit for the occasion.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s outfit was complete with a set of black Aquazzura sandals. Her style featured thin rounded soles with delicate toe straps, topped with winding straps that wrapped around her ankles for a sleek cutout effect. The set was finished with matching stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, providing a sharp height boost for the actress’ ensemble. It also created a clean base for her outfit, allowing it to further shine on the red carpet.

A closer look at Witherspoon’s sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

