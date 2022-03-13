×
Rebel Wilson Glitters in Sequined Couture Gown and Hidden Heels at 2022 BAFTAs

By Aaron Royce
Rebel Wilson made a sparkly statement on the red carpet at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The actress, who also served as the event’s host, hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Salma Hayek.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress arrived at the event in a voluminous couture gown by Gimabattista Valli. The comedian’s ensemble, hailing from the designer’s Spring 2019 collection, featured a blue sequin-covered bodice cinched with a black bow. For added drama, the piece featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette in frothy black tulle, as well as a tiered black tulle skirt. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, Wilson’s look was complete with sparkling Bulgari drop earrings.

Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTAs, in London Sunday, March 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

“First look at Host with the Most,” Stewart sweetly captioned an Instagram photo of Wilson on the red carpet.

When it came to shoes, Wilson’s footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s flowing skirt. However, it’s likely the style featured coordinating neutral or metallic pumps or sandals, similar to her past ensembles by Stewart. Regardless, her footwear certainly allowed her dress to take center stage.

The Valli number also wasn’t Wilson’s only bold look of the night. Later on, the actress also donned a custom sparkly red gown by Miu Miu. The long-sleeved number, complete with a sleek plunging neckline, was paired with ruby and diamond Bulgari earrings for the occasion. Stewart shared videos of the look on Instagram while styling Wilson behind-the-scenes.

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

Discover more 2022 BAFTA star arrivals in the gallery.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

