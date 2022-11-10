Reba McEntire Puts Sparkles in Her Step in Glitter Heels With Boyfriend Rex Linn at CMA Awards 2022

Reba McEntire graced the red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn in Nashville, Tenn. tonight.

The country star wore a velvet blue wrap-style gown with long sleeves. The ensemble featured a short slit-up, giving a better look at her footwear.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: WireImage

Accessorizing minimally, the “I’m A Survivor” songstress modeled dangling diamond earrings. The “Reba” actress’ eye-catching red locks were slightly curled for added volume while her makeup was kept neutral.

Reba McEntire attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Bringing the bling down to her feet, McEntire stepped into glimmering gold and silver peep-toe pumps with platform soles and 3 to 4-inch heels. The daring shoes were flecked with shining sparkles, the sheen complimenting the deep blue hue of her gown.

Reba McEntire attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

