Rachel Brosnahan Sparkles in Beaded Gown and Satin Stilettos at Venice Film Festival 2022

Rachel Brosnahan epitomized movie star glamour at the “Dead For A Dollar” premiere during the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

Arriving on the red carpet with husband Jason Ralph, the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star wore a blush pink bodycon gown. The halter-neck style featured allover sequins and a thigh-high slit, creating a slick statement. Finishing Brosnahan’s dress were bodice and side layers of draped crystal beads and fringe in ombre hues of red and pink, allowing for even greater drama.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the “Dead For A Dollar” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Completing her Alexandra Mandelkorn-styled outfit were sparkling ruby and diamond drop earrings and a bracelet by Bulgari.

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the “Dead For A Dollar” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The “I’m Your Woman” actress’ outfit was finished with a pair of platform sandals. Composed of nude satin, her style included thin upper straps and 4-inch stiletto heels. The pair was complete with thin platform soles, allowing for added stability to the elegant pair.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the “Dead For A Dollar” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

