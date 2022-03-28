Queen Latifah Glows in Elegant Yellow Halter Dress & Sparkling Shawl at Oscars Governors Ball

Queen Latifah was glowing in gold and yellow on Sunday at the 2022 Academy Awards Governors Ball held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “The Equalizer” star made a vibrant arrival in a sleeveless yellow gown that featured a halter neckline.

The hip hop legend exuded Hollywood glamour as she teamed her bright form-fitting dress with a satin sequin shawl. The garment prompted a kimono vibe as it included a long train and draped elegantly over her shoulders.

Queen Latifah at the 94th Academy Awards Governors Ball held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Latifah styled her signature caramel tresses in a high wavy ponytail and opted for soft neutral glam. The “Ladies First” hitmaker took things up a notch with diamond hoop earrings and touted a small square white clutch. While her shoes were not fully visible under her gown, Latifah is known to step out in pointy pumps, strappy sandals and high heel stilettos at red carpet events.

Queen Latifah on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrates the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The event’s winners included Hollywood’s top stars, Ariana Debose for Best Supporting Actress and Will Smith for Best Actor. The evening concluded with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

