Queen Latifah Soars In Platform Loafers With Crystal-Embellished Overcoat at New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

Queen Latifah was a scene in green as she arrived at the New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday night. The 10th Anniversary celebration took place on Sept. 28 and paired notable choreographers with couturiers for an evening of unimaginable visual and sensory delights.

Latifah made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet at the high-fashion affair. The world renowned rapper and actress wore a crystal-embellished overcoat that was decorated with a sparkling design throughout, a wide black collar and 3/4 sleeves. She teamed the statement coat with a black satin button-down shirt and high-waist wide-leg trousers.

Queen Latifah arrives at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen Latifah attends the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

The Emmy Award-winning entertainer styled her hair straight and accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and an unreleased handbag from Brandon Blackwood’s fall 2022 collection. To place more emphasis on her look, Latifah went with soft neutral glam and a glossy pout.

Giving her height and ensemble an edgy boost, “The Equalizer” star slipped into a pair of platform loafers. The silhouette had a brown patent finish and included a stacked square outsole and was set on a coordinating block heel.

Queen Latifah arrives at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Latifah has a personal aesthetic unlike no other. Over the years, Latifah’s wardrobe has changed just as much as her career, transitioning from Adidas tracksuits to chic, evening gowns and tailored separates. The multi-hyphenate favors various footwear styles like pointed-toe pumps, metallic sandals and trendy sneakers.

