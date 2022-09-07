×
Queen Latifah Glows in Neon Green Skirt-Pants & Sneakers for ‘End of the Road’ Netflix Premiere

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Netflix’s End of The Road LA Special Screening
Queen Latifah made a bright entrance at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix film “End of the Road” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The movie will debut on the streaming platform on Sept. 9 and sees the Oscar-nominated star alongside Ludacris, Tracey Edmonds, Mychala Lee and Shaun Dixon.

Latifah wore a vibrant Pyer Moss ensemble by Kerby Jean-Raymond, which featured a neon oversize top and matching pants with an asymmetrical skirt-like accent. She completed the look with athletic white sneakers.

Queen Latifah attends Netflix's End of The Road LA Special Screening at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, Calif.
Queen Latifah attends Netflix’s End of The Road LA Special Screening at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a silver ring, following her outfit’s auroral essence.

Latifah has been spotted in other striking styles, such as at the Academy Awards in March. She attended in a custom gold Pamella Roland dress with a flowing cape, Stuart Weitzman footwear a Roger Vivier clutch, Chopard hoop earrings and a Repossi ring.

Queen Latifah on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
Queen Latifah on the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA
Her Oscars look was styled by Jason Rembert, who has worked with Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson, Lizzo and Rosario Dawson. Rembert has styled Latifah on various occasions, including her Variety Power of Women cover and the publication’s accompanying honorary event and the 2021 BET Awards, in which she received the network’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

