Queen Latifah Sparkles in Flounced Gown & Diamonds at Variety Power of Women 2022

Queen Latifah brought pure elegance to the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night.

The “Hustle” star, who is one of the evening’s honorees, posed in a sweeping black gown for the occasion. The piece featured a an off-the-shoulder silhouette with an allover flounced texture and a floor-length hem. The actress’ look was paired with a coordinating sparkling black clutch featuring a prominent crystal buckle. Completing her outfit were layered strands of diamonds and matching drop earrings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Queen Latifah attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Queen Latifah’s shoes of choice were heeled mules, sandals or pumps — a top formal choice for the event. Regardless of her footwear choice, the star was all smiles while posing on the red carpet with friends Lorraine Toussaint and Katie Couric.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Queen Latifah and Lorraine Toussaint attend Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Queen Latifah and Katie Couric attend Variety’s 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Variety

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Glasshouse in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime. The 2022 honorees include Drew Barrymore (World Central Kitchen), Camila Cabello (The Healing Justice Project), Kim Cattrall (The Actors Fund), Queen Latifah (Jalen Rose Leadership Academy), Amanda Seyfried (INARA – International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and Venus Williams (The Yetunde Price Resource Center). The evening will also find The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc.’s CEO Topeka K. Sam awarded with the event’s debut Social Impact Award, launched in partnership with Google.

