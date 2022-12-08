Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross

Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6.

With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels.

Phoebe Gates arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style.

The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting.

On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had Gates shining all night long. The Stanford student styled her hair in a slicked back ponytail that was neatly kept in place with a dainty velvet black bow.

As for footwear, the sustainability advocate stepped into a pair of black peep-toe platform heels that streamlined her tonal look.

The style featured chunky soles, black clasps, thick twisted straps, pointed toes and towering block heels reaching at least 6 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious, there is a platform sandal for everyone.

Robert Ross and Phoebe Gates arrive to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

