Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Shines in Metal Mesh Dress With Barely-There Heels at Time 100 Gala

Phoebe Gates had all eyes on her as she arrived on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala with her father Bill Gates. The star-studded event was held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Phoebe went full glam in a silver Fendace gown. As seen on the runway, this statement metal mesh dress is a part of the Fendi by Versace capsule collection. A creative dialogue between Kim Jones and Donatella Versace, the dazzling style features tonal crystal embellished FF and V logo motifs. The garment is complete with a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps.

(L-R) Bill Gates and his daughter Phoebe Gates at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

Phoebe Gates attends the Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

The Stanford University student kept her dark hair straight and sleek, while sharp winged eyeliner with a neutral lip was her makeup of choice. To give her look an air of elegance, she accessorized with a diamond choker and dangling earrings. Bill looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and patent leather shoes. When it came down to footwear, Phoebe put a trendy finish on her ensemble with strappy sandals. The shoe style had a nude outsole and PVC uppers.

Phoebe Gates at the Time 100 gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

The TIME 100 Gala, hosted by Time magazine, celebrates the publication’s annual issue and list of the 100 most influential people in the world. This year’s occasion, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by actor Simu Liu and featured performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert — all 2022 honorees themselves. The event also featured a star-studded guest list, including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Bill Gates, Quinta Brunson.