Phoebe Bridgers Does Classic Glamour in Sheer Crystal Dress & Metallic Heels at Met Gala 2022

Phoebe Bridgers took a glam approach to her Met Gala arrival on Monday in New York.

The “Punisher” singer hit the red carpet in a crystal-embroidered dress designed by Jonathan Simkhai, who also attended the event. The dress featured a halter neck style and a sheer floor-length skirt. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a bracelet and one large ring. Her shoes were hidden by the long dress, but she wore a pair of metallic heels.

Bridgers at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Paul Mescal, Bridgers’ boyfriend — and rumored fiancé — escorted the singer on the red carpet. He wore an all black look from Valentino. He added small touches that popped against the monochrome look including a floral boutonniere and one silver ring.

Bridgers and Mescal at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2. CREDIT: Christopher Polk

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See more of the red carpet arrivals from the 2022 Met Gala.