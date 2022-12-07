Shania Twain Updates ’90s-Era ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Outfit in Sheer Leopard Dress & Pink Hair at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Shania Twain mastered the art of self-reference at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician — who will be honored during the ceremony with the Music Icon Award — posed in a dramatic long gown. Her ensemble featured a sheer black base with gloved sleeves and a soft velvet low-rise skirt, punctuated by a curved waistline. A bra-style bodice, as well as structured shoulders that streamed into a draped hair scarf, featured a beige and black spotted leopard print — a distinct reference to Twain’s iconic allover leopard-printed Marc Bouwer outfit from her 1998 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

Shania Twain attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

A new soft pink hair color completed Twain’s look with a dynamic finish.

When it came to footwear, Twain’s shoes were not visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “You’re Still the One” singer finished her attire with a set of heeled boots or sandals — two of her go-to shoe options when making public appearances.

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

