Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bejeweled Dress & Satin Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a regal entrance on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the “Wolf Pack” star posed in a romantic black velvet dress from Oscar de la Renta. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Gellar’s bodycon ensemble featured a midi length with a curved neckline and dramatic leg-of-mutton long sleeves. Giving her ensemble a formal finish were geometric rows of embroidered teardrop-shaped crystals, creating a bejeweled effect.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Glimmering drop earrings and rings finished Gellar’s ensemble, as well as a pale pink satin clutch — similarly covered in crystals and topped with a large pink pearl clasp.

When it came to footwear, Gellar slipped into a set of sharp black pumps. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star’s satin pair included triangular toes and closed counters. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the classic style, giving Gellar a sharp height boost while remaining timeless and elegant.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

