Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Dior Dress Goes Viral at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Height-Boosting Platforms

Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform pumps. Though her shoes weren’t fully visible, from the glimpse through her hem the “Tron: Legacy” star appeared to wear a style crafted from black leather, complete with closed toes, ankle straps and thick soles. Wilde’s heels were also not visible; however, given similar trending pairs, her set likely included stiletto or block heels totaling 5 to 6 inches in height for a height-boosting finish.

A closer look at Wilde’s heels. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

