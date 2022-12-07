Nikki Glaser Pops in Preppy Purple Minidress & Metallic Platforms at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Nikki Glaser brought preppy style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The comedian posed on the purple carpet of the ceremony in a lavender minidress by Balmain.

Glaser’s thigh-length dress grabbed gazes with five jewel buttons down the middle and pockets that accentuate her silhouette. Her look was completed with diamond rings that echoed the classic look of the buttons of her dress, and a dazzling small gold sequin purse.

Nikki Glaser attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Glaser complimented her dress with soft but fierce metallic platforms. The style featured heels reaching at least 4 inches in height. The shoes also reflected light and drew the eye to her entire ensemble, giving a classic look.

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

