Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reunite in Loafers & Chelsea Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell got reunited at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment— with Kenan Thompson serving as the host for the second year in a row.

Thompson was sharply suited for the affair, arriving in a dark velvet tuxedo jacket, which he coordinated with white button-down shirt and blue pleated trousers. The “Saturday Night Live” star completed his look with a satin bow tie and shiny black leather loafers.

(L-R) Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mitchell put his own spin on a sophisticated style moment for the event. The “Good Burger” actor appeared on the purple carpet in a dark printed suit. His ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer jacket and coordinating trousers. Mitchell complemented his outfit with a navy blue button-down shirt, which he left undone.

When it came down to the shoes, the 44-year-old comedian completed his look with a pair of grey suede Chelsea boots. The silhouette included an almond-shaped toe, elastic gores on the inner sole for a flexible fit and a small black square heel.

(L-R) Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

