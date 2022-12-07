×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum Makes a Splash in White-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Slashed Abstract Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
PCA-13
Carrie Underwood
Heidi Klum
Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson
Ryan Reynolds
View Gallery 46 Images

Heidi Klum made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic white minidress. However, her attire was anything but simple.

Klum’s dress featured an asymmetric silhouette with a dangling rectangular hem, complete with a folded and cutout bodice with a single thin shoulder strap. Covering the belted piece was an abstract kelly green print, giving Klum’s attire an artistic spin. Her ensemble was complete with gold rings and shimmering green eyeshadow.

Heidi Klum, boots, white boots, heeled boots, stilettos, stiletto boots, over-the-knee boots, stretchy boots, dress, white dress, green dress, printed dress, minidress, abstract dress, asymmetric dress, belted dress, heels, high heels, red carpet, PCA, People's Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards 2022
Heidi Klum attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Klum slipped on a slick pair of over-the-knee boots. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host’s pair included stretchy white leather uppers, complete with pointed triangular toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving Klum a sleek height boost that smoothly coordinated with the rest of her ensemble.

Heidi Klum, boots, white boots, heeled boots, stilettos, stiletto boots, over-the-knee boots, stretchy boots, dress, white dress, green dress, printed dress, minidress, abstract dress, asymmetric dress, belted dress, heels, high heels, red carpet, PCA, People's Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards 2022
Heidi Klum attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad