Heidi Klum Makes a Splash in White-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Slashed Abstract Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Heidi Klum made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic white minidress. However, her attire was anything but simple.

Klum’s dress featured an asymmetric silhouette with a dangling rectangular hem, complete with a folded and cutout bodice with a single thin shoulder strap. Covering the belted piece was an abstract kelly green print, giving Klum’s attire an artistic spin. Her ensemble was complete with gold rings and shimmering green eyeshadow.

Heidi Klum attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Klum slipped on a slick pair of over-the-knee boots. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host’s pair included stretchy white leather uppers, complete with pointed triangular toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair, giving Klum a sleek height boost that smoothly coordinated with the rest of her ensemble.

Heidi Klum attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

