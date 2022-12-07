Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flatters Her Baby Bump in Crystal Mesh Dress & Wrapped Stilettos at People’s Choice Awards 2022

“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa gave maternity style a glamorous makeover at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, Heather posed with her husband Tarik El Moussa in a dramatic mesh gown atop a black bandeau and lingerie. Heather’s ensemble was crafted from thin black mesh, featuring long sleeves and a floor-length hem with a dynamic thigh-high slit. Giving her see-through piece a glamorous twist were allover crystals, allowing her to sparkle from head to toe. She completed her ensemble with rectangular sapphire and diamond drop earrings for an elegant finish.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Heather completed her ensemble with a sharp set of heeled sandals from Femme LA. Her vegan leather pair included thin black pointed-toe soles with soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, complete with thin toe straps. Long ankle straps wound around her legs, providing a wrapped effect that tapped into the current ankle-wrapped heel trend with both security and style.

A closer look at El Moussa’s sandals. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

PHOTOS: People’s Choice Awards 2022: Celebrity Red Carpet Arrivals