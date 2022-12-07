Ellen Pompeo Embraces Disco Style in Rainbow Jumpsuit & Embellished Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo, who was nominated for the Female TV Star award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, dressed up in a colorful jumpsuit to attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight.

Pompeo wore a pleated rainbow jumpsuit covered in crystal embellishments designed with a cinched waist. The outfit also featured long sleeves with pronounced slits. The one-piece look pays homage to the ’60s and was a perfect way to light up the red carpet.

Ellen Pompeo attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades. It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s, especially catching on in formalwear.

Pompeo coordinated her look with a charming red manicure, diamond rings, and diamond hoop earrings. Her blond tresses were styled in loose waves, and she kept it simple with a glossy pink lip.

For footwear, the star went modern, with blue satin pumps to complete the look. The pointed-toe pair called attention to the border as it has a metallic ornamentation only keeping consistent with the glamour motif.

Ellen Pompeo attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award), and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

