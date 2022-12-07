Dwyane Wade Slips on Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Sneakers With Purple Jacket at People’s Choice Awards 2022

The stars are out in full force for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment with Kenan Thompson serving as the evening’s host for the second year in a row.

Dwayne Wade was one of the many famous faces to make an appearance on the purple carpet. The former Miami Heat basketball player looked stylish for the evening, wearing a cropped purple suede Louis Vuitton jacket. The outerwear featured a sharp structured collar, gold zipper detailing at the center and had wide square pockets on each side.

Dwyane Wade attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Wade wore the coat with a black and white printed silk shirt, which he left partially undone and pleated trousers. The bottoms featured side slant pockets and had a slight flare on the leg. For accessories, the athlete added jewels by Tiffany & Co. including Tiffany T earrings and rings.

When it came down to the shoes, Wade completed his look with the late Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air sneakers from his spring 2022 collection. The shoe style was outlined with Louis Vuitton’s signature logo and had white laces.

Dwyane Wade attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

