Carrie Underwood Blooms in Floral Jeweled Suit & Gold Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight.

While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a sharp black suit. Her dapper attire came with a glamorous twist: allover embroidery shaped like flowers and shooting stars in cream and gold hues, complete with golden amber crystals.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The maximalist wet was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a satin collar. Finishing Underwood’s ensemble were gleaming gold chainmail drop earrings, as well as layered diamond rings.

When it came to footwear, Underwood slipped on a set of pointed-toe pumps. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s pair appeared to include triangular toes and stiletto heels likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, cast in a metallic gold hue. The set smoothly coordinated with her outfit’s light-catching tones, creating a head-to-toe moment that shimmered and sparkled on the red carpet.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.