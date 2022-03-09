Penelope Cruz Flows in Red Chanel Cape Dress and Peep-Toe Pumps at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Penelope Cruz donned a show-stopping look at her latest event.

The “Blow” actress attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday evening. She was honored with the Montecito Award at the event for her portrayal as a single mother in “Parallel Mothers.” She is also nominated for an Oscar for this role. To the event, Cruz wore a burgundy red gown from Chanel. The dress featured a flowing cape that attached at the neckline with an embellishment at the center. Cruz added drop earrings to her look, plus a mini bag that matched her dress color perfectly.

Cruz at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 8. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Cruz topped off her look with a pair of black strappy heels. The shoes featured a peep-toe design as well as an ankle strap for support. The heels also included a slight platform, giving the shoes an additional boost of height.

Cruz at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 8. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The “Vanilla Sky” actress wore the same pair of heels on Monday at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. She paired the peep-toes with a pink tweed mini dress from Chanel.

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When wearing more casual styles, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

Add peep-toe pumps to your rotation with these heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Idolina Platform Sandal, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Keefa Platform Sandal, $138

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Sun + Stone Reeta Block-Heel Platform Sandals, $60

Discover Cruz’s elegant red carpet style in the gallery.