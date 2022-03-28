Penelope Cruz Gets Chic in Chanel With Black Halter Gown on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Penelope Cruz was joined by fellow actor and husband Javier Bardem on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at the 2022 Oscars.

The pair looked stunning in black, with Cruz wearing a black and silver Chanel halter dress that tied in a tweed bow around her neck. The actress’ dress featured buttons running down the top half towards the middle. The gown‘s skirt was large and had an expansive shape. The skirt was slightly pleated and long, with the hem stopping just above the carpet, hiding the actress’s shoes.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem walking on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Cruz opted for chunky gold rings and silver studs, choosing to mix metals in a stylish way. A pair of strappy silver or black heels would have complemented the look, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if that was what the Chanel ambassador chose.

Penelope Cruz walking on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Bardem wore all black, spicing up the look with an embossed suit jacket that featured a raised paisley print. The print is subtle but added textural details that made it sharp. The actor wore a black tie, black slack and a black button-down underneath the paisley jacket, keeping the rest of the ensemble simple and classic. Bardem went for a black dress shoe with a bit of shine and a commanding pointed toe.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair, and more.

