Paula Abdul Takes Barbiecore Trend to a New Level in Dramatic Pink Dress & Platforms at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards

Paula Abdul popped in a hot pink Barbiecore gown upon her arrival at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar in Doha today. Abdul stole the show, her bold gown acting as a high point of the night, the eye-catching style paired alongside towering platforms.

The legendary singer, who was photographed alongside Bella Hadid, was clad in a hot pink gown embellished with sequined straps all over. The garment was made larger than life with blooming floral appliqués that ran all down both sleeves, which were made of layered tulle. The dress also featured a short train that trailed behind Abdul as she walked and a bedazzled bodice with a sweetheart neckline.

Paula Abdul attends the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar on October 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fas

The choreographer wore dangling diamond earrings for good measure, the style simple enough that it didn’t pull focus away from the gown.

The Barbiecore trend refers to the resurgence of hot pink hues, the saturated shade imbued into many popular silhouettes over the past year. The trend has taken off and has been adopted by a multitude of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham, Meghan Trainor, and Kate Beckinsale.

Paula Abdul and Bella Hadid attend the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar on October 26, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fas

While they weren’t completely visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, Abdul slipped on platform pumps to elevate her look. Judging by the see-through fabric, the shoes featured a peep toe and a shiny finish.

Abdul’s shoe choices often consist of bold platform pumps, peep-toe stilettos, or sandal heels standing at sky-high heights, each pair adorned with crystals or colored with vibrant hues.

