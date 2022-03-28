Paris Jackson Gives Victorian Style Inspiration a Punk Twist at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet in style last night in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

The star stood tall in a high-neck brown dress with a high-low skirt. The brown set had a pleated skirt, which then tapered into a voluminous chocolate train that fell to the floor. The top of the ensemble was closed with a button on the side like a coat or blazer. The silhouette is almost Victorian-inspired and the asymmetry of the skirt is whimsical, bringing about a new and fun element to the overall playful look.

Paris Jackson at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. CREDIT: Variety

Jackson’s suede shoes were a complementary burgundy-brown with peep-toe detail. The footwear is heavy-duty, offering the star a extra inches in height. The burgundy and chocolate color combo was a flattering choice, as the burgundy provided a pop of color without any loud effects.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees, and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and more.

