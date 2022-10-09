Paris Jackson Soars in Sheer Brown Minidress and Velvet Stilettos at 2022 Environmental Media Awards Gala

Paris Jackson gave her bohemian style an elegant spin for the 2022 Environmental Media Awards gala.

Posing on the red carpet, the “American Horror Story” actress wore a deep brown minidress. Her sleek number featured a chocolate-toned silk minidress with a curved bodice. Completing the piece were long sheer sleeves. Jackson finished her ensemble with a sparkling gold pendant necklace, layered rings and round gold and diamond orbiting drop earrings.

Paris Jackson and Eli Roth attend the EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

When it came to footwear, Jackson paired her ensemble with a pair of velvet heeled sandals. Her style featured pale peach-hued uppers, complete with three thin upper straps. Finishing the set were narrow stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving a tonal finish to Jackson’s ensemble. Velvet has grown in popularity ahead of the upcoming winter season, seen in similar stiletto and block-heeled styles from a range of brands, including Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Jimmy Choo and Alexandre Birman.

A closer look at Jackson’s sandals. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Eli Roth, Paris Jackson, Debbie Levin and Lance Bass attend the EMA Awards Gala at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

The Environmental Media Awards (EMA) gala honors the entertainment industry’s environmental conservation efforts, as well as the actors, musicians and more that are passionate about the environment. This year’s ceremony at Los Angeles’ Sunset Las Palmas Studios was hosted by David Spade and Wendie Malick. 2022 Honorees included Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird, Nikki Reed and Bill Nye, as well as films and TV series including “Don’t Look Up,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Yellowstone.”

