Paris Hilton Pops in Yellow Belted Dres & White Pumps at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Paris Hilton brighten up The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Paris in Love” star hit the red carpet in a sunshine-yellow dress. Her classic piece included flared 3/4-length sleeves and a flared A-line skirt, cinched by a thin attached belt. A thin bow-topped keyhole added a sleek finish to the piece. Hilton simply accessorized her outfit with light tan fishnet tights and round diamond stud earrings.

Paris Hilton attends ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

When it came to shoes, Hilton slid into a pair of sharp white pumps. The multi-hyphenate’s leather style included triangular toes and rounded closed uppers, completed with thin soles. A set of 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels in metallic silver completed the pair, giving it a slick finish to complement her light-hued outfit — and allow her vibrant dress to take center stage.

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

