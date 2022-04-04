Paris Hilton Takes Risk in Bejeweled See-Through Dress With Sheer Silver Cape and Pointy Pumps at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Paris Hilton shined on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The DJ and heiress looked stunning in a sheer cape by Atelier Zuhra that had a mock neck and was adorned with silver gems. The cape sat atop a nearly transparent form-fitting gown by Peter Dundas that was complete with metallic details. The dress also included a modest train.

The “This is Paris” podcast host took things up a notch with matching shimmering fingerless gloves and diamond stud earrings. She styled signature blond tresses into a sleek ponytail with one free strand that framed the side of her face.

Paris Hilton arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paris Hilton on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

To continue with a glamorous aesthetic, the socialite and businesswoman with bronzy eyeshadow, a striking winged eyeliner and a soft neutral pout. Her see-through gown allowed for a peak at her footwear, which appeared to be silver metallic pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette included a triangular pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Paris Hilton at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 2022 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Up for top awards this year are singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who leads the Grammy nominations with 11 nods; Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber not far behind with eight nominations each. Performers include J Balvin, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and more.