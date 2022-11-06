Paris Hilton Takes Risks in Sweeping Gown & Spiked Valentino Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum gathered on the red carpet tonight to attend the LACMA’s Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. They were chicly dressed in black from head to toe, Hilton making a classic but glimmering statement in a sweeping dress and strappy footwear.

Paris Hilton attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The businesswoman wore a sparkling gown with a daintily draped bodice leading into an exposed midsection that was belted. Sprouting from the thin belt came an asymmetrical skirt with a risky climbing side slit that properly allowed Hilton’s shoes to shine.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer went for maximalist accessories to match the shine in her dress, which consisted of dangling diamond earrings and stacked silver bracelets that only enhanced the twinkle.

As for her iconic blond hair, Hilton styled her lengthy locks up in a high ponytail, leaving her bangs slicked and swept to the side and out of her eyes.

Paris Hilton attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

“The Simple Life starlet stepped into sleek Valentino Garavani Rockstud black pointed-toe heels that streamlined the outfit and created cohesion. Spotted with spikes and secured with thin straps up the feet and around the ankles, the footwear made for an excellent edgy addition to the ensemble, without overshadowing her dress. The style is a classic choice worn by many celebrities, including Hilton, especially when coupled alongside red carpet worthy looks.

LACMA’s Art + Film Gala honors notable figures across the fields of cinema and art. This year’s 11th annual event, once again supported by Gucci, will honor artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook. For the eleventh consecutive year, Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow will co-chair the occasion. Proceeds from the evening will fund LACMA’s future exhibits, acquisitions and educational programs

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

