Paris Hilton Is Bejeweled in Electric Blue Maxi Dress & Matching Heels on MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet 2022

Paris Hilton sparkled from head to toe on the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in Los Angeles on Friday.

The night was filled with superstars, Hilton being the brightest among them quite literally thanks to her dress. The number was a bright blue maxi-length with long sleeves and a slit running down the side. The reality star wore short studded silver fingerless gloves to match her silver chain necklace. Hilton popped on dangling bright blue earrings to match her dress.

Hilton picked pointed pumps for the occasion, also in a bright blue. The shoes had a shiny finish that amplified the glam factor. It’s always important to pick the right shoe for an event.

The style of shoe must marry the look together to create a cohesive ensemble while being comfortable and easy on your feet. It seems like Hilton chose a solid shoe that can do both.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 in Los Angeles honor the year’s best television and film in a fan-voted award ceremony. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” leads the pack with seven nominations, while “Euphoria” is a close second with six nods. Two new categories were also added for the 2022 ceremony: Best Song and “Here for the Hookup.” Vanessa Hudgens hosts this year’s ceremony, which marks the 30th year of the awards show. As always, winners will go home with a coveted golden popcorn trophy. The main awards show is followed by the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which was pre-recorded on June 2 and honors the best of reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries.