Padma Lakshmi Delivers Green Glamour in Mini Dress & Strappy Sandals at Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2022

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Padma Lakshmi embraced minty fresh hues at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The choice of color complemented her skin, as she was glowing all over the red carpet.

Lakshmi went with a green sleeveless dress with delicate draping across the chest. Synched at her waist began a train down to the floor.

Padma Lakshmi arriving to the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on June 12, 2022 in Century City, CA.
Nev Schulman arrived at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on June 12, 2022, in Century City, Calif.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
For her accessories, she wore a necklace with multiple charms to really accentuate the color of the dress. Each charm had its own distinctive look and color. She wore her dark tresses down in curls, letting them fall over her shoulder, and completed the look with a copper clutch. For her makeup look, she went with a shimmery lip and a sultry eye look to complete the rest of the adorned outfit.

To continue this very dainty ensemble, she wore a pair of strappy sandals in a tan color that honed in with this summery look. Sandals are always a wise choice for a red carpet as they can keep a playful aesthetic and also offer comfort and breathability while still prioritizing a streamlined outfit.

As many of the looks on the Critics Choice Real TV carpet followed typical black ensembles, the “Top Chef” host went against the grain, wearing an illustrious dress with stunning color. Lakshmi has always brought her best to the red carpet, as her style has always shown.

