Oprah Winfrey Shines in White Blazer Dress and Crystal-Dusted Pumps at Emmy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Oprah Winfrey brought a new take to suiting at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

While presenting Michael Keaton with his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for Hulu’s “Dopesick,” the former talk show host wore a floor-length blazer dress in a bright white hue. The piece included a double-breasted silhouette with pointed lapels, buttoned long sleeves and a front slit. Completing Winfrey’s ensemble were diamond rings and drop earrings.

Oprah Winfrey presents at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Winfrey went monochrome with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured leather uppers with toes sprinkled with crystals, giving them a dash of glamour. Thin heels totaling 2-3 inches in height completed the pair.

Oprah Winfrey presents at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Michael Keaton accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Dopesick onstage from Oprah Winfrey during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michael Keaton accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Dopesick onstage from Oprah Winfrey during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by  “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Emmy Awards in the gallery.

 

