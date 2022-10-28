Olivia Wilde Dresses Up in Hooded Saint Laurent Dress & Hidden Heels for WIF Honors 2022

Clad in all-black Saint Laurent, Olivia Wilde attended the 2022 Women In Film Honors at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress came dressed in a hooded garment, making for a mysterious look feat hidden heels.

The director received the Crystal Award which honors outstanding individuals and groups of women who, through their endurance and the excellence of their work, have helped to expand the role of women within the entertainment industry.

Olivia Wilde attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

Wilde’s look consisted of a floor-length gown with long sleeves, a high neckline, and an angular cut-out underneath the bodice. She wore the garment alongside bold accessories like geometric gold earrings and chunky stacked bangles. The 38-year-old star styled her hair in a swooping updo that peaked out from under her hood.

Related Victoria Beckham Is Chicly Business-Ready in Blazer, Leggings & Go-To PVC Slingback Pumps Drew Barrymore Suits Up in Striped Blazer & 6-Inch Heels for 'The Howard Stern Show' Alexandra Daddario Looks Classically Chic in Black Ruched Dress & Pointy Pumps at Lady Gaga's Dom Pérignon Party

L-R) Reed Morano, Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman speak onstage during the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

While they aren’t visible thanks to the eclipsing hem, when it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers, and Lucchese boots over the years.

Olivia Wilde attends the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on October 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for WIF (Women in F

The 2022 WIF Honors celebrated women outstanding women who “forging forward” and are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better. The event was supported by sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Picturesand Lexus and Major Partner STARZ. The annual benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry. This year’s Honors honored Quinta Brunson, Lili Reinhart, and Olivia Wilde among others.

PHOTOS: See more of Olivia Wilde’s red carpet looks.