Olivia Wilde Gleams in Mermaid Sequined Gown and Mirrored Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ San Sebastian Premiere

Olivia Wilde shimmered on the red carpet for the latest “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere in San Sebastian, Spain.

During the 70th annual San Sebastian Film Festival, Wilde arrived for the premiere in a mermaid-worthy green Valentino gown. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star’s halter-neck Fall 2022 couture style was covered in gleaming sequins, creating in an enchanting mermaid-like effect. Sparkling diamond huggie earrings completed her ensemble.

Olivia Wilde attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere during the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Victoria Eugenia Theater in San Sebastian, Spain on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Though her footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem, Wilde continued her green streak with a set of Gianvito Rossi pumps. Her $745 style featured metallic deep green leather uppers with pointed toes, complete with 3.93-inch stiletto heels. The pair gave the star a sharp height boost, while remaining formal and streamlining her outfit.

Gianvito Rossi’s pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchesse boots over the years.

