Olivia Wilde Goes Dark in Backless Dress and Slick Stilettos at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ NYC Premiere

Olivia Wilde shimmered on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Arriving to the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night, Wilde wore a sharp black gown. Styled by Karla Welch, the Independent Spirit Award-winning star’s Saint Laurent ensemble featured long sleeves with structured shoulders and slightly rolled-up sleeves. A backless silhouette gave the dress an enhanced slick edge as well. Rounded sculpted silver metal and black bangles, as well as coordinating round rings, completed Wilde’s ensemble with an artistic finish.

Olivia Wilde attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Though her footwear wasn’t fully visible beneath her gown’s long skirt, Wilde did enter the theater in a set of heeled sandals. Her glossy black style appeared to feature matte uppers with thin soles and an open-toed silhouette, framing a deep red pedicure. Completing the pair were thin stiletto heels, adding a daring finish to her outfit that likely totaled 4-5 inches in height.

Olivia Wilde attends the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Sept. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

