Olivia Wilde Sparkles in Disco Feather Gown for Academy Museum Gala 2022

Olivia Wilde made a statement while at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the second annual occasion, Wilde wore a sweeping Alexandre Vauthier gown. Her crystal-covered piece featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a sheer nude base, featuring a worthy pale pink feather trim. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s ensemble was complete with thin gold drop earrings, allowing her gown to take center stage.

Olivia Wilde attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Wilde’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely her ensemble was complete with stiletto-heeled sandals or platforms in a similarly glitzy texture. Both styles have become a key part of her “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour and appearances in recent weeks, adding a streamlined and statement-making base to her ensembles.

Olivia Wilde attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in the gallery.