Olivia Wilde Puts Trendy Twist on Tuxedo Jacket With Sheer Ruffled Skirt & Sandals at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Olivia Wilde stepped out in a sophisticated style with a trendy twist for the global premiere of new film “Babylon,” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama hits theaters on Dec. 23 and also stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Wilde was a show-stopper at the event, arriving in a black tuxedo jacket by Saint Laurent. The overcoat had sleek satin lapels, a deep V-neckline and was accented with a voluminous floral brooch. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star teamed the top with a sheer floor-length skirt. The garment featured dramatic ruffles and a layered hemline.

Olivia Wilde attends the Global Premiere Screening “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Wilde parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves. For glam, the film producer went with a dark smokey eye and pink pout. To place more emphasis on her look, the “House” actress opted for minimal accessories but added a pop of color to her look with vibrant red nails.

Completing Wilde’s look was a set of black sandals. The silhouette had a wide strap across the, a high counter for extra support at the back and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei, and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

