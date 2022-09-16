Olivia Wilde Gives ‘Cool Girl’ Vibes in Slouchy Mom Jeans & Adidas x Gucci Low Top Sneakers at San Sebastian Film Festival

Olivia Wilde graced the red carpet in casual wears and standout sneakers at Maria Cristina Hotel during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival today in Madrid.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was clad in an oversized black blazer jacket, paired with a relaxed pair of high-waisted baggy blue mom jeans that were belted. The easygoing ensemble wasn’t complete with a mock neck plain white tee tucked into the oversized denim, adding to that “cool girl” aura the actress had been giving off. Wilde wore black chunky sunglasses to accentuate that uber fee and easy vibe.

Olivia Wilde at the Maria Cristina Hotel during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

The director’s ombre hair was wind swept and wild, the styling cute and carefree.

Keeping things laid-back, Wilde wore Adidas x Gucci low top sneakers made of yellow leather with thick red stripes on each side of the shoe. Tied up with white laces, the shoes also comprised of thick rubber soles that gave the slightly sporty footwear traction and height.

Olivia Wilde at the Maria Cristina Hotel during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Wilde’s new film “Don’t Worry Darling” starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh has garnered a lot of attention from fans of the director’s previous work and the general public. This film marks Wilde’s second go at directing. The psychological thriller follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a “utopian experimental community” when the idealistic facade begins to crack. The movie premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Olivia Wilde at the Maria Cristina Hotel during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 16, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

PHOTOS: Wilde’s style through the years.